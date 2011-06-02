Use Google as a Sunrise and Sunset Calculator

Use Google to determine the sunrise and sunset time of any city

Here’s a useful Google search feature that most of us are probably unaware of. You can use Google search  to quickly find the time of sunrise and sunset for nearly every city in the world using the syntax sunrise <city name> and sunset <city name> respectively.

For instance, a query like sunrise Delhi will show you an approximate time when the sun will appear next in the Indian capital while sunset London will display the time when the sun is likely to disappear from London - all times are mentioned in the local time zone.

Other than Google, you can also find detailed information about the sunrise and sunset times of various cities using Wolfram Alpha. AROUND is another undocumented Google operator.

