In case you in the mood for some pointless nostalgia, This Day in Music can reveal to you the #1 ranked song on the US, UK or Australian charts for any day in history. So that you know what song the world was playing on the day you were born, turned 18, got married or some other notable event took place.

For example, on the 15th August 1947, when India won its independence, the Tex Williams single “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke!” was #1 in the US.