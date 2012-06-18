Hundred Zeros for Free eBooks

Looking for free ebooks? Check the all new Hundred Zeros that went live few hours ago. It’s better and much bigger than the previous version.

Free eBooks on all Subjects

If you are new, HundredZeros.com is the collection of ebooks that you can read on your computer, your mobile device, your Kindle or inside the web browser itself sans any software.

The site initially launched as Zero Dollar Books but since it may go well beyond ebooks in the future, the site has been rebranded as Hundred Zeros. Here’s what’s new in this release:

You can now browse free ebooks by subject – like Romance, Cooking, History or Travel. You can find free ebooks on any topic (or by author) using the handy search box – like Shakespeare. The site uses responsive design and hence should work on all screens.

All you need is a free Amazon.com account and you can read any of these books even without the Kindle device.

For updates, you can follow HundredZeros.com on Twitter and Facebook.