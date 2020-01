In a topless meeting, employees are not allowed to bring laptops, their blackberry phones and other gadgets in the meeting room.

The idea is to avoid distractions and let employees engage with each other in discussions.

Topless has gone beyond high-tech companies. Laptops are not allowed in some classrooms at USC’s law school. Etiquette coach Colette Swan said, “We are becoming an internalized society. We are living in our laptops, our cell phones, in our texting.” Link.