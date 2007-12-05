Google AdSense Christmas Gift for 2007 Arrives

AdSense publishers may soon be receiving their Christmas Gifts from Google. Last year, it was a Digital Frame but now they are sending a 2 GB USB Memory card.

I just got the AdSense gift (thanks Google) but unfortunately have no pictures to post here because someone in the Indian Post department had already opened the parcel in transit and removed the USB memory card.

Luckily, that soul has spared the Google AdSense greeting card that you see here.

Google uses USPS for international mail and their partner here is the Indian Postal Service, a government service. The tracking number printed on the parcel is not getting accepted at the USPS website so not sure if we can really do anything about it.