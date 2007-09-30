Internet Usage and Broadband Connections in Indian Homes

The number of home Internet users in India grew 19% between April 2006 and April 2007, and three out of four urban Indians now have broadband.

But for India to reach its online potential, the government needs to liberate the telecommunications sector, though wireless access technologies may also provide momentum.

The Indian government declared 2007 the “Year of Broadband,” setting a goal of 20 million broadband users in 2010. However, eMarketer expects India to reach just over half that target, or 10.5 million broadband households by 2011.