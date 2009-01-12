Hide your Secret Document inside ASCII Art

While normal images have been long used to secretly hide and transfer your documents, you can now do the same with ASCII art as well. Picture Worth a Thousand Words may look like an innocent image to ASCII Converter, but it also hides any data or document in the ASCII characters of the image.

There is nothing visually discernible about such ASCII art till you try and decode it with the decoder and dicover the hidden message. You can even print the image since the tool only uses ASCII data (no Unicode symbols).

Check out some examples, copy and paste the messages in the decode box to read the hidden message.