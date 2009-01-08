Find Out Your Computer's Uptime

Here is a simple trick Windows command to check how long your computer has been on.

Start the Windows command line and type this command “net statistics server” (or the shorter version “net stats srv”) to get your computer’s uptime.

1 . Go to “Start” -> “Run”.

2 . Write “CMD” and press on “Enter” key.

3 . Write the command “net statistics server” and press on “Enter” key.

4 . The line that start with “Statistics since â€¦” provides the time that the server was up from.

The command “net stats srv” can be use instead.