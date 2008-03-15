Fonts for Creating LOLCAT Pictures

Published on 2008-03-15
If you ever wanted to create your own Lolcat pictures, use the IMPACT font with a white foreground and transparent background.

You can keep the font size as 20 pixels for maximum “impact”.

