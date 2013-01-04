A More Effective Way of Posting Links on Facebook Pages

Your Facebook Page has thousands of fans but when you share a link on that page, however interesting that link may be, it gets little or no attention. Why?

Well, your fans aren’t checking your Facebook Page and for them to see your link, it has to appear in their respective news feeds. The big challenge is how do you make that happen?

Facebook obviously has algorithms in place that decide what content should be highlighted in a user’s news feed but here’s a quick tip that may increase the likelihood of your content appearing in your fans’ news feeds.

The idea is that you should avoid posting links as links. Instead, upload a large-sized photo and put the original link in the description of the picture. You may see some examples on the Digital Inspiration Page.

Earlier, around 10K Facebook users would notice links posted on the labnol.org Facebook Page. Ever since I switched the posting style from link-only to picture+link, the average viewership of posts has jumped north as is evident in the above screenshot.

It maybe a good idea to put the link at the beginning of a photo’s description as Facebook will only display the first 3 lines of the description in the news feed. Also, consider using short URLs as you then get more space for the putting text in those 3 lines.

The other advantage is that your Facebook Fans can switch your page’s Photo Stream and get a visual archive of all your recent posts.

And this approach works on Google Plus as well (see example).

