A Map of a Country called Facebook

Published on 2010-07-17
The number of people who now to Facebook may now have surpassed that half a billion mark. So if you were to think of Facebook as a country, it would be the third most populated nation in the world after China and India.

If the Facebook country were further sub-divided into states based on Pages and Apps that have most users, the map of the country would look something like this. Zynga, developers of popular Facebook games like FarmVille and Mafia Wars, would obviously get the maximum real estate in this fictitious country.

Download the full version of the graphic from VisualEconomics.com.

