Need Help In Writing a Break-Up Letter ?

Ending a relationship gracefully is always tough but writing that perfect break-up letter to your boyfriend or girlfriend won’t take more than a few clicks courtesy Breakup Email.

It’s an online service that lets you to compose break-up emails outlining your reasons for doing so, all in just a few clicks.

You just have to type out your name, the recipient’s name, and check various options, that allow you to be as nasty or polite as you want, to draft the letter. BreakUpEmail then composes an email that you can paste and send via your email client.

If in case you want to write a similar email for quitting your job, check out Quit my Job Email.