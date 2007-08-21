Move Your Email from Gmail to Yahoo! Mail

Impressed by the new interface of Yahoo! Mail. Now you can transfer or forward all your emails from Hotmail or Google Gmail to Yahoo! Mail at the click of a button without “actual forwarding”.

Yahoo! uses a new service called TrueSwitch that lets you transfer your Gmail Inbox or Hotmail Inbox to a new or existing Yahoo! account. You can also use the trueswitch service to switch from one Yahoo! address to another alias on Yahoo without losing an emails.

If you would like to transfer emails from Yahoo! to Gmail, the TrueSwitch transfer won’t work but there are other options - see this detailed guide on moving emails across services.

HTTPS Secure Access for Gmail and Yahoo! Mail