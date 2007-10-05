Overwhelmed by e-mail? Try E-mail-free Fridays or E-mail Bankruptcy

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-05
O

Michelle - E-mail overload is caused by the sheer volume of messages zipping around the globe.White-collar workers often receive 140 messages a day. Some professionals are fighting back by declaring e-mail-free Fridays — or by deleting their entire in-box.

Prominent tech bloggers are tackling the problem individually by declaring “e-mail bankruptcy” — deleting or archiving an entire in-box and starting over.

Intel has kicked off “Zero E-mail Fridays” - e-mail isn’t forbidden, but everyone is encouraged to phone or meet face-to-face. It can take four minutes to refocus on work after checking an e-mail. E-mail-free Fridays give employees more time to solve customers’ problems. Link.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch