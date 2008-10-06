Gmail Goggles: No More Drunk Emailing on Friday Nights

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-10-06
G

gmail delay mails This email won’t leave your Gmail outbox unless you solve that Maths problem.

Gmail Labs provides an interesting feature to prevent you from sending mails that may you may regret later. It does so by asking you to confirm whether you really want to send that email.

Also see: All Gmail Users Have Two Email Addresses

So if you’re writing a mail late on a Friday night, when you may not be as sober as you would like yourself to be, you can get Gmail to ask you a few math problems before the message leave your Gmail outbox.

You can enable this via the “Labs” tab on the Gmail “Settings” page. By default, the Mail Goggles feature of Gmail become active late night on the weekend, but you can set it to other times as well from Settings – > General.

select safe times

Related: Send SMS Text Messages from Gmail

Published in: Gmail

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch