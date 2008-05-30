Gmail Email Now Available In Most Indian Languages

You’ve seen Gmail in Hindi but now this popular email program from Google is available in all major languages of India including Ø§Ø±Ø¯Ùˆ (Urdu) , à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥€ (Marathi), à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥€ (Hindi), à¦¬à¦¾à¦‚à¦²à¦¾ (Bangla), àª—à«àªœàª°àª¾àª¤à«€ (Gujarati), à¬“à¬¡à¬¿à¬† (Oriya), à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à¯ (Tamil), à°¤à±†à°²à±à°—à± (Telugu), à²•à²¨à³à²¨à²¡ (Kannada) and à´®à´²à´¯à´¾à´³à´‚ (Malayalam).

I think this would cover 90% of the 1 billion strong population of India.

To switch to a different language in Gmail, go to the Settings tab and selection a different languages from the Gmail display language drop down. Don’t forget to save your changes.

Google Docs are also available in most Indian languages. Thanks Syed Abbas.