Drive a Car Anywhere with Google Maps

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drive a car on the congested streets of lower Manhattan in Now York or the scenic TransfÄƒgÄƒrÄƒÈ™an road in Romania?

Meet Mini Maps, a Google Maps based Flash mashup that lets you drive a car virtually anywhere in the world using the controls on the keyboard. Simply select a location on Google Maps – you can either type the address or choose a point on the map visually – and hit the car accelerator (the up arrow key) to start moving.

Unlike the other Google Maps based car-driving games, Mini Maps is smart enough to recognize the terrain and the roads in your driving area and adds virtual boundaries on either sides of the road as you drive. If the area you’ve selected for driving is too dark, the car headlights will turn on automatically or your can press the “N” key to turn-off the night mode.

There’s more. You can create your own track on Google Maps by clicking at different points on the map or you can invite your other Facebook friends to Mini Map for a quick game of car racing. The stuff is very nicely done and can be addictive!

