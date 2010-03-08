Pop-up Reminders in Google Calendar

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-03-08
P

popup reminders

Google Calendar now supports pop-up reminders just like your favorite desktop email client.

If you keep Google Calendar open all day long, you probably end up seeing quite a few reminders every day. Browser alerts are okay, but I tried to find a way for Calendar notifications to integrate smoothly with everything else.

Turn on “Gentle Reminders,” and when you get a notification, the title of your Calendar window or tab will start blinking and the event details will stay in Calendar.

This is a Labs feature so you’ll have to add it manually to your Google Calendar account through the Labs tab under Calendar Settings.

And if you are using Google Chrome on Windows, you can also set Google Calendar to display desktop notifications that will appear even if your browser is minimized.

Published in: google calendar

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch