Compare Wolfram Search Results with Google

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-05-21
Firefox users can now use the brilliant Wolfram search engine alongside Google.

Google and Wolfram on the same page google and wolfram together

This is possible through a new Firefox add-on that displays search results from Wolfram Alpha in a neat sidebar whenever you perform a search on the main Google website.

You can use this to compare Wolfram Search with Google and the nice part about the add-on is that it auto-hides Wolfram from Google pages where there are no Wolfram results available for a particular search query.

All results pages on Wolfram can be downloaded in PDF format. Give it a shot.

Compare Wolfram with Google compare wolfram results with google

Published in: Google - Mozilla Firefox - Wolfram Alpha

