Which Fonts Should You Use for Writing a Book

If you are planning to write a book, these useful guidelines about font names and font sizes from CafePress will come handy.

1 . Make sure your cover typography stands out sufficiently to be read; almost everyone really does judge a book by its cover. On the average, a bookstore browser spends eight seconds looking at the front cover and 15 seconds looking at the back cover.

2 . The most widely used typefaces for book body text include Baskerville, Bembo, Garamond, Janson, Palatino, and Times Roman (although this more of a newspaper font). Sans serif fonts may be difficult to read for an entire book.

3 . If using a sans serif font for body text (Helvetica, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, etc.), do not use smaller than 8pt. size. If using a serif font for body text (Berkeley, Palatino, Garamond, etc.), do not use smaller than 10pt. size.

4 . Typography convention holds that sans serif faces should be used for display headers and book covers while serif typefaces are used for body text to ease readability.

5 . Use larger point sizes for display headers, and much larger point sizes for your book’s cover copy. Link.