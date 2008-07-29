Turn Off Picture Thumbnails in WordPress & Save Web Server Space

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-29
T

When you publish a blog post that has a screenshot or a picture, WordPress will automatically create two image thumbnails in your uploads folder on the web server.

wordpress image thumbnails

Image thumbnails are required for photo galleries or if you are embedding a smaller image in the blog post that links to the full size version but in other cases, these “extra thumbnails” simply occupy precious space on your web server.

To permanently turn off these image thumbnails, Gene suggested a simple workaround in this WordPress Tips article.

Open your WordPress dashboard, go to Settings -> Miscellaneous Settings and clear the height and width fields under “Thumbnail Size” and “Medium Size.” Save changes and WordPress will no longer create thumbnails.

Published in: Software Hacks - WordPress

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch