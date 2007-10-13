Too Much Self-Linking in Blogs Drive Blog Readers Away

Shane - When bloggers write about a new website they link not to the website itself but to their archive of posts about that website. In fact, all those self-links were the reason I stopped subscribing to Engadget but now the habit is spreading.

I know you need page views, we all do. But you’re not getting them from me. I mouseover the link to see where it’s going and, if it’s a link further into your site, I sigh and fire up Google.

Bloggers, is it too much to ask for you to link to the sites and/or articles you’re writing about? Isn’t it enough that I read you all the time? Must I really be sent on a magical mystery tour through your archives with every post? Link.