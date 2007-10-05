The Blogging Code of Conduct

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-05
T

Blogging Code of Conduct for Blog written by HP employees. Quite valid for other blogs and bloggers as well.

  • We will provide links to relevant material available on other blogs and Web sites. We will disclose any sources fully through credits, links and trackbacks unless the source has requested anonymity.
  • We will review, post and respond to comments in a timely manner. We welcome constructive criticism. We can’t respond to every comment, but will read all of them.
  • We will not post comments that are spam, inappropriate, defamatory, use profanity, or otherwise violate our policies or Terms of Use.
  • We trust you will be mindful of the information you share on our blogs — any personally identifiable information you share on a blog can be seen by anyone with access to the blog.
  • We will correct inaccurate or misleading postings in a timely manner. We will not delete posts unless they violate our policies. Most changes will be made by adding to posts and we will mark any additions clearly. Link.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch