Site Traffic Comparison of Engadget vs Gizmodo

#blogging

engadget gizmodo rival blogs

Hitwise compares the traffic of Engadget vs Gizmodo - fierce rivals that are also the most popular gadget blogs on the planet with ~10 million unique visitors per month. Excerpts:

1. Engadget received 60% of visits from Search Engines last week and Gizmodo 47%*. Other top sources of traffic were Social Networks, News and Media and Blogs.

2. Both sites have maintained a fairly flat level of traffic in the past year. A visitor spends ~3 minutes on Engadget but on Gizmodo, the stay can extend up to 15 minutes.

3. Last week, Engadget attracted a 6 times larger share of US Internet visits than Gizmodo - 74% of visits to Engadget were from new visitors.

Hitwise Blog. For a background on rivalry between the two blogs, read Fortune and Wired.

*The reason why Engadget gets more traffic from search engines than Gizmodo is simple - the headline. Wired wrote: “Engadget and Gizmodo have nearly identical missions — serve up news and nuggets to a huge audience of shiny-object devotees — but they take pointedly different approaches. Engadget is cool and straitlaced. (One typically direct headline: “Sprint Announces Massive Layoffs, Store Closings Amid Subscriber Defection.”) Gizmodo revels in cheap jokes and hedonism”.

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

