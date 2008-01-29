Move FeedBurner RSS Feeds From One Account to Another

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-01-29
M

transfer-feedburner-rss-feeds

FeedBurner has introduced a new “Transfer Feed” features that lets you move RSS feeds from one FeedBurner account to another including the email subscribers.

This is useful when you are planning to change your FeedBurner user name or selling the blog that is syndicated via FeedBurner. Instead of transferring the full FeedBurner account to the new owner, just pass on the feed ownership.

You have to type the email address of the publisher to who you wish to transfer the feed. He will immediately get a link to claim ownership of your feed.

In case you are a member of the FeedBurner Ad network, the method for transferring feeds is slightly complicated.

For more, check out the FeedBurner Guide.

Published in: feedburner - feeds - RSS

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch