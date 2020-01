I have just launched a brand new mobile edition of Digital Inspiration blog at m.labnol.org - bookmark this page to read all our latest and old articles on your web enabled mobile phone.

If you have internet access on your mobile phone, please take a moment to visit the mobile site and send in your feedback.

I could only test the site on a BlackBerry but since the design and layout is based on the popular Google Reader theme, it should probably look the same on all mobile phones.