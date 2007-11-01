How to Get More RSS Feed Views

Nick Bradbury - As people subscribe to more feeds, the more they stop reading every unread item and instead just skim the titles looking for something that interests them. If you use boring titles for your posts, skimmers like myself are likely to skip right over them.

In addition, once people get used to reading feeds, they start subscribing to link blogs and search feeds which aggregate content from all over the web. People who aren’t subscribed to your feed often find you through these aggregate feeds, and it’s the strength of your titles that leads them to read what you have to say. Link.