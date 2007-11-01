How to Get More RSS Feed Views

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-11-01
H

Nick Bradbury - As people subscribe to more feeds, the more they stop reading every unread item and instead just skim the titles looking for something that interests them.  If you use boring titles for your posts, skimmers like myself are likely to skip right over them.

In addition, once people get used to reading feeds, they start subscribing to link blogs and search feeds which aggregate content from all over the web.  People who aren’t subscribed to your feed often find you through these aggregate feeds, and it’s the strength of your titles that leads them to read what you have to say. Link.

Published in: feeds

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch