2007 Year in Review - Site Stats, RSS Subscribers, Blog Revenue ..

Merry Christmas everyone. As we get ready to bid farewell to 2007, here’s a recap of the last twelve months at Digital Inspiration:

Site Stats - Digital Inspiration registered around 17 million page views in 2007. That figure was 12 million in 2006.

RSS Subscribers - We now have around ~17,000 RSS subscribers.

Blog Income - Like the year 2006, Google AdSense brought in the maximum advertising revenue - not quoting any specific numbers but they are in 5 figures USD monthly.

BlogAds and Adify (WPNI Blogroll + TechDispenser) also performed extremely well in 2007. The combined monthly revenue generated from these programs is around 25% of AdSense. FeedBurner Ads were however a big disappointment for 2007.

Tidbits:

1 . Digital Inspiration moved from Blogger to WordPress this year.

2 . The AdSense Sandbox tool (released in May ‘07) is now quite popular among AdSense publishers.

3 . The ASCII Art project again received lot of attention especially among bloggers.

4 . If you ever need help related to blogging, online monetization, web tools or software, please put that in the message board and I’ll definitely get back to you.

5 . The Indian Blogger directory is now a one stop shop for finding the best blogs in India. The directory is frequently referred by journalists looking to find good Indian blogs belonging to a particular niche.

6 . Events like BarCamp are the best place to meet fellow bloggers and readers offline. This year, I got to attend a couple of BarCamps where I talked about blogging - view presentation.

7 . You can read my personal technology columns in Financial Express and The Hindustan Times - they appear every Monday in the print edition.

8 . Times Online UK mentioned India Inc. (our sister blog) as one on the best business blogs in India.

9 . Digital Inspiration now has over 4,500 articles, tips and tutorials. I am working on a solution to make it easier for readers to browse the archives.

10 . Finally, if you are on MyBlogLog and Facebook, please consider joining the Digital Inspiration community there.

Thank you all for such a wonderful 2007. Going forward, what else would you like to see on Digital Inspiration. Always looking forward to your suggestions and comments.