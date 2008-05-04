China Blocks Access to Websites & Blogs for Olympic Games

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-05-04
C

blogspot-china-blockedChina has blocked access to all Blogger blogs ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games that begin in Beijing three months from now.

We conducted connectivity tests using three different nodes in China and none of them could connect to blogspot blogs.

Test I: Timeout while connecting to a Blogger blog from Shanghai.

blogspot-restricted

Test II: No response when a blogspot site was pinged from Shanghai, China

ping-blogger

Test III: Blogspot Website could not be accessed from Beijing, China.

blogspot-china-blocked

The International Olympic Committee recently asked China to open “Internet” during the duration of 2008 Olympics but with this restriction put on Blogger, it is pretty clear that the 30,000 journalists covering the Olympics event will have a hard time getting to their favorite websites and blogs while they are inside the “Great Firewall of China.”

The news that Bloggers blogs are inaccessible in China was twittered by Carsten Ullrich, a researcher in Shanghai and got confirmed by Graham Webster, a journalist in Beijing.

If you plan to be in Beijing for the Olympic games, here’s how to read Blogger Blogs inside China and access other restricted sites.

Related: How to Know Everything about a Website

Published in: censorship

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch