Bloggers Write Text Backwards to Bypass Web Filters in China

Bloggers and journalists in China are using a novel approach to bypass Internet filters in their country – they write backwards or from right to left. The content therefore remains readable by human beings but defeats the web filtering software.

China is known to implement ‘packet filtering’ – a technique that detects TCP packets containing controversial keywords like Tibet, Democracy, Tiananmen, etc.

To dodge these censors, Internet writers in China are writing backwards when posting to web forums and blogs. They do it using this web tool that flips sentences to read right to left instead of left to right, and vertically instead of horizontally. Source: WSJ.

