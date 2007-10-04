Bloggers Must Not Shy Away from Self-Promotion

Ahmed - Self-Promotion is something most of us are uncomfortable with - and it’s not just the prospect of ‘selling’ that turns us off, in reality its insecurity (cleverly dressed as modesty) that holds us back.

As a blogger - whether you want to promote your own services or you're promoting your blog - you have to learn to blow your own horn. No one else will be doing that for you, so celebrate your success (small or big), talk up your achievements and put yourself firmly in the minds of your readers (and anyone else who wants to listen).