Amit Varma, Journalist and Blogger at India Uncut

Amit Varma, a journalist and blogger at India Uncut, has won the prestigious Bastiat Prize for Journalism. The Prize recognizes journalists whose writings wittily and eloquently explain, promote and defend the principles of the free society, including property rights, free markets and the rule of law.

Julian Morris of International Policy Network says - “Varma’s articles are brilliant and witty. Like Bastiat, he uses satire to explain and criticize overbearing government regulation. While his subject matter is India, the ideas are universal.”

Congratulations Amit.

Related: Top Indian Bloggers