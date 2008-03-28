Does Your Blog Address Contain The Word Blog? Air Force Just Banned You

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-03-28
D

airforce blocks blogsIf the web address of your blog contains the term “blog” (like blogs.nytimes.com or *.blogspot.com), men and women working for the United States Air Force will not be able to access your blogs.

In a strange move, the US Air Force has cut off access to all external websites that contain the term “blog” in the URL. The official argument is that blogs aren’t legitimate media outlets and therefore, shouldn’t be read at work.

Wired has the whole story - ”Air Force has imposed bans on all sites with “blog” in their URLs, thus cutting off any sites hosted by Blogspot. The idea isn’t to keep airmen in the dark — they can still access news sources that are “primary, official-use sources.”

Google owned blogspot will be the worst affected blog network while WordPress or Russia based LiveJournal will remain accessible.

Related: How to Access Blocked Sites

Published in: censorship

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch