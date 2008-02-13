Add a BlogRoll in Blogger and Pass PageRank Juice to Your Google Reader Subscriptions

#seo

add blogger blogger pagerank Google had added a new feature in Blogger that lets you share your Blogroll with readers. You can either add blogs manually or import them from your Google Reader Subscriptions.

Blogger will automatically arrange the blogroll using the order in which blogs are updated.   The blogroll can also show short text snippets from the latest post of your favorite blogs.

This could be an easy way to spread some Google Juice as Jerry Esteban writes on Blogger Draft blog - “The Blogroll writes all links out in HTML so that, unlike JavaScript-based blogrolls, you pass Google PageRank goodness on to the blogs you link to.”

To add a blogroll in blogger, open draft.blogger.com/ and insert the “Blog List” widget to your Blog Template.

Related Story: How to Resolve Google PageRank Penalty

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻