Computer Associates Firewall Is Blocking This Site; Workarounds

Published on 2008-04-22
If your company has deployed content filtering software from Computer Associates, you may not be able to access Digital Inspiration at office because they have put the site under “Personal Pages” and that category of websites is blocked in many workplaces.

Am not sure if that’s the right category but in case you are not able to read this site from your office, please use Google Translate or the Babel Fish service.

You may read the latest articles in your browser through feeds.labnol.org/labnol. It that URL is also blocked, please use feeds.feedburner.com/labnol.

The above screenshot is courtesy Rajesh. It says - “Access to URL has been blocked.. Site is listed in the forbidden category: Personal Pages.. eTrust SCM for HTTP.”

