Even More High-Res Satellite Images on Bing

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-05-18
E

Bing Satellite Images

Dismantled Aircraft - Bing

3d Perspective View - Bing

Grounded Aircraft

The other day I shared some satellite images from Google Maps of an aircraft dumping ground near Arizona in US.

If that set of images left you impressed, Scott Stevens suggests that you re-visit the same location but using Bing Maps.  (If this link doesn’t work, please switch to the US edition of Bing first.)

The images on Bing are captured at an effective distance of 20 feet from the ground and hence the level of detail is so amazing compared to Google Maps where the distance was 50 feet.

If you want to see a more high-resolution satellite image, check this secret spot from a village in South Africa capture on Google Maps – here the effective ground distance is only 5 feet or 2 meters. Awesome!

Published in: bing - Google Maps

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch