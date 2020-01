If you love Bing, try downloading any of these official Bing ringtones to your mobile phone.

Bing Ring Tone 1

Bing Ring Tone 2

Bing Ring Tone 3

Here’s a direct link to download the three MP3 files as a zip.

Though Microsoft has provided these Bing ringtones for Windows Mobile devices, the files are in MP3 format and therefore should work just fine on other mobile phones as well. iPhone users may check this tutorial on making ringtones from MP3 files.

