Now Send Bigger Emails through Mail Merge

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-04-17
N

If you have been using my Mail Merge scripts in Gmail to send personalized emails to a large group of people, here’s one bit of news that may interest you.

The maximum allowed size of file attachments that you can send through Google Docs (or Google Apps Script) has just been increased from 5 MB to 25 MB per message (see release notes). In other words, you can now send emails with much larger attachments using the same Mail Merge program.

Here are the relevant how-to guides to help you get started.

Published in: Gmail

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch