ICICI Bank Savings Account - Tips for Internet Banking Customers

If you have an Saving Bank Account with ICICI bank (icicibank.com) and use the web to make transactions, money transfers or credit card payments, ICICI Bank has some safe banking tips for you to protect against online fraud and phishing websites where your Internet Banking User ID and password is stolen:

· Never use unprotected PCs at cyber cafes for Internet banking.

· Never keep your PIN and cards together.

· Never leave the PC unattended when using Internet banking in a public place.

· Never reply to e-mails asking for your password or PIN.

· Visit banks’ websites by typing the URL into the address bar.

· Verify the domain name displayed to avoid spoof websites before using Internet Banking.

· Log Off and close your browser when you’ve finished using Internet banking.

· Never let a stranger assist you at the ATM to protect your ATM card PIN.

· Count the money and put it in your wallet before leaving the ATM.

· Check your monthly credit card and bank statements for unusual activity.

· Always draw a line through unused space on the cheque.

· Never leave your cheque book unattended.

· Never sign blank cheques.

· Remember to cross your cheque whenever applicable.

· Count the number of cheque leaves whenever you receive a new cheque book.

ICICI Bank also sends out these ‘Safe Banking’ tips to its customers through their monthly and quarterly Account and Credit Cards statements. Also, customers who regularly use Internet Banking can see these tips on the homepage of ICICI Bank.