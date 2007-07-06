Wall Street Journal, Fox and MySpace Now Have the Same Parent

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-07-06
W

Dow Jones that owns Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch and Barron’s Magazine has been acquired by News Corp, a group popularly known for MySpace, New York Post, Fox and the Star TV channel in India.

News Corporation can hire and fire the top editors and publishers; but a nominally independent five-person committee will have the right of veto on these decisions.

John Furrier of Podtech expects to see a mass exodus of professionals hitting the web as their own businesses.  Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher are already doing it with All Things D and the D Conference. 

Related: Wall Street Pencil Sketch Portraits

Update: Linda Dunbar of Dow Jones has issued a comment that the story is incorrect.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch