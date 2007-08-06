Find a Good Place to Eat in a New City - Restaurant Guide & Reviews

You recently moved from Chennai to Mumbai with your family and have been thoroughly enjoying life in the new city. The only problem is that you have can’t find a good restaurant in your neighborhood that serves authentic “South-Indian food”.

While neighbors and office colleagues can be your best guide but even they are clueless about South-Indian eating joints. So what other options do you have – scan yellow pages, local newspapers or restaurant guide books?

If you are living in one of the big metropolitan cities, look no further than Burrp.com – it’s like a comprehensive web guide to restaurants, bakeries, pubs and other eateries in your town where the reviews are written by actual customers who have been to these places and experienced the food first-hand.

Using Burrp.com is simple - you visit one of their city specific web portals, enter the type of food cuisine (like Chinese, Italian) and your nearest locality (like Bandra, Andheri). You can leave the locality option blank if you want Burrp to display all the restaurants in your city that serve the particular cuisine.

Other than displaying the standard address and the phone number of the restaurants, Burpp will show reviews from other users – what they liked about the place, specialty dishes, things to avoid, etc. You will also know about the prices, timings and that kind of payment modes that are accepted at the restaurant.

Burrp is currently available for people visiting or living in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkota. Other cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune are in the pipeline.

Their CEO told me that a majority of users who write reviews on Burrp are working professionals, students and stay-at-home moms. Burrp will soon introduce an SMS based natural language search so users can find the nearest Dominos or Pizza Hut while they are still in the cab using their mobile phones.

Unlike Yellow pages or Newspaper classifieds, Burrp doesn’t charge business owners for adding their listings, instead the company makes money from web and mobile advertising – the ads are generally tied to your searches so they often add value rather than being obtrusive.

The next time you go out for a family dinner, make sure you “Burrp” the restaurant next day.