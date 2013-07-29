The India Edition of Hundred Zeros is Live

The Indian edition of Hundred Zeros is now live at in.hundredzeros.com. You can also follow the site on Twitter, RSS or subscribe to the newsletter for email updates.

Hundred Zeros, if you are new, is always updated catalogue of best-selling ebooks that are currently available for free on the Amazon India website. You can download and read these books on any computer, mobile phone, tablet or the Kindle reader.

Amazon offers free reading apps for all popular mobile and desktop platforms or you can head over to read.amazon.com and enjoy your ebook collection in the web browser. You’ll find ebooks on all subjects from Cooking to Computers to Romance to Travel.

In addition to India, Hundred Zeros is also available for book lovers in US, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Canada.