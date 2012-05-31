Google Recreates the Hindu Epic Ramayana in HTML5

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-05-31
G

Google Indonesia has launched a new Chrome experiment that reimagines the story of Ramayana for the digital age.

The plot of the story is the same as the classic version but here the characters – Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan – use modern web tools like Google Talk, Maps, Docs, Gmail and even Web Search to plan their strategy. Jatayu even writes a blog.

The Ramayana in the Google Era

I have captured a few screenshots here but you should head over to ramaya.na to enjoy the complete work.

The script is written in Bahasa Indonesia but if you are even slightly familiar with the original Ramayana, you’ll get through easily. Extremely creative advertising for Google products though I am not sure if the site would work in non-Chrome browsers.

rayamana episodes

Panchwati

ramayana panchwati

Ravan’s Lanka on Google Places

ravan lanka

Ravana using Google Chrome’s Incognito mode to disguise himself

golden deer for seeta

Published in: Google

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch