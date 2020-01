The Gandhiji Font is an impressive typeface the design of which is completely inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s trademark round glasses.

The font is available in English, Hindi, Urdu and other major Indian languages. Head over to gandhijifont.com to download your free copy.

The font, which was recently converted into a hardcover book, was also an entry at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival.

Watch the following video to know how glasses inspired the design of the font alphabets.