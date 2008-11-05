Free Microsoft Software for College Students in India

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-11-05
F

Catch them young. Bill Gates is in India and among other initiatives, he launched the DreamSpark program for all technical students in India.

free microsoft software Software Titles available free of charge to College Students

The software suite includes Windows Server, Microsoft Visual Studio, Expression Studio, Virtual PC and more. You could simply walk into any NIIT or Aptech training institute and show your college identity card to get free DVDs.

Both undergraduates and graduate students are eligible to receive free software from Microsoft.

Alternatively, if you have a high bandwidth connection, you may download the software online from dreamsparkindia.com.

Microsoft DreamSpark will be expanded to include high school students by early 2009.

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

