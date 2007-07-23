Best Business Blogs in India - Thank You Times Online

Published on 2007-07-23
Though our India Inc. website is still a young baby, we are extremely delighted to find that the site has been picked by the Times Online UK as one of the best business blogs in India. [India Blogs]

As corporate blogging gathers pace in the subcontinent, Times Online offers its pick of India’s business blogs..

India Inc. Part of the Digital Inspiration technology blog - which boasts and average of 1.2 million hits per month - India Inc. offers Indian business news and analysis across a broad range of sectors. Starbucks, Formula 1 and Tata all feature in recent posts… Business blogging takes off in India (Link)

The Times Online staff were probably inspired by Microsoft India Blogstars, a competition to find the best developer bloggers in the country. It’s all the more interesting because Digital Inspiration was one of the winners in the Microsoft BlogStars contest.

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.

