10 Things You Can Do With Old CDs

Unused and Old CDsIf you have a bunch of old CDs and DVDs lying discarded around the house, here are some interesting ideas for things you can do with your collection of shiny disks.

Instead of throwing them away, you can reuse old CDs for craft, as a holder for mobile phones or even a flower arrangement.

1. Create a wall of CDs that also works as a mirror.

2. Make an air-hockey table with CDs.

3. Make a stand for your mobile phone.

4. Make a beautiful and glowing wreath out of old CDs

5. Make a unique flower arrangement with CDs

6. Arrange the CDs on a stack with some LEDs and you have a lamp.

7. Make vanishing blinds or a long curtain with CDs

8. Create an art installation with CDs

9. Make a disco ball for the dance floor with CDs.

10. Make an iPhone Dock with old CDs

Also see: Chair Made of Old CDs.

