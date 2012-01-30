Digital Inspiration Gets a Responsive Web Design

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-01-30
The new Digital Inspiration is live with a responsive web design and a fresh coat of paint. The site now sports a clean and minimalist design, done mostly in black and white, with a focus on typography.

If you are on a desktop, try resizing the browser window and notice how the layout adapts as you change the size of the browser. The new design should work across all devices - be it mobile, desktop, laptop, iPad, Kindle, etc. - though internally it uses the same code-base.

Your feedback on the new design would be much appreciated. Thanks!

Digital Inspiration v3.0

PS: Today is also a very special day in our family as we celebrate our grandparents’ 64th wedding anniversary.

