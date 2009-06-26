A New Member In Our Family

2009-06-26
We have a new member in our family - a baby boy!

aryaman's brother

aryaman with baby

It’s such a joyous moment and blogging / twittering will stay light for a few days.

Thanks for all your good wishes.

