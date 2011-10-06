How Well Can You Identify Asian Faces?

Chinese, Japanese or Korean?

If there are a mix of people from Japan, China and Korea in a room, can you correctly identify which is which by simply looking at their faces?

If you think you can, just go to AllLookSame.com and take the “face” test. The site has front pictures of 18 people that are either Chinese, Japanese or Korean and you need to match the faces with their nationality.

I also took the test but failed miserably so if you know of any distinctive features than can tell East Asian people apart, please do share in the comments. Thank you @Suhel for the tip.